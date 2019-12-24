Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) to announce earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mammoth Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Mammoth Energy Services posted earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 145%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mammoth Energy Services.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.52 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.98%. Mammoth Energy Services’s revenue was down 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TUSK shares. Johnson Rice cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $7.25) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, Director Wexford Capital Lp bought 35,904 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $48,829.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 46,008 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 53,841 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,929,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 462,224 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.79. 4,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.14 million, a PE ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.60. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

