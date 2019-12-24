Zacks: Analysts Expect Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) will announce $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s earnings. Midland States Bancorp posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Midland States Bancorp.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $69.06 million during the quarter. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%.

Several analysts recently commented on MSBI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of MSBI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.00. 756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,419. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.37. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.55%.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $268,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 8,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $233,087.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,122 shares of company stock worth $3,069,667 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 149,871 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,477,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 101,024 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $2,129,000. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

