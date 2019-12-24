Analysts Expect Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) to Post -$0.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) will post ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the highest is ($0.77). Myovant Sciences posted earnings per share of ($1.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($3.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($2.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.07).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.46.

Shares of MYOV stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. 21,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.02. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $26.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Kim Sablich sold 2,585 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $41,928.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,676.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 121,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $1,572,587.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,887,505 shares in the company, valued at $527,448,814.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,046,099 shares of company stock worth $61,228,506 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 134.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28,941 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,350,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,943 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

