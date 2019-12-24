-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). AC Immune posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. AC Immune had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 19.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised AC Immune from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of ACIU stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.08 and a quick ratio of 22.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $536.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 12.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,789 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 34.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 42,414 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 516.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 102,887 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the second quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

