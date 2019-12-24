ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum Corp (CVE:SNM) traded down 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 251,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 173% from the average session volume of 91,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of $140.44 million and a PE ratio of -3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08.

About ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM)

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company holds a 20.1% direct interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq.

