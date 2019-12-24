Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.86

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 185737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBGL. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -30.75, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of -0.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,318 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SBGL)

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

