Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.86

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 185737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBGL. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -30.75, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of -0.04.
Sibanye Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SBGL)
Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
