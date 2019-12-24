STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Trading 11.1% Higher

STEP Energy Services Ltd (TSE:STEP)’s share price traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.40, 119,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 167,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research note on Friday, November 8th. AltaCorp Capital lowered their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.20 in a report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$1.70 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. STEP Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.66.

The company has a market cap of $84.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

