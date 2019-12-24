CyberMiles Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles token can currently be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, DragonEX, Koinex and IDCM. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $9.24 million and $1.69 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00551694 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00059749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011096 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000917 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084900 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013721 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009007 BTC.

CyberMiles Token Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, CoinBene, LBank, IDEX, Huobi, Cobinhood, DragonEX, OKEx, Bibox, Koinex, Binance, Zebpay, BCEX, IDCM and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

