Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Canadian Solar posted earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.22). Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $759.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,623 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 14.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 30.0% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,530 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 59.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,951 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 39.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSIQ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.12. 251,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $25.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11.

Canadian Solar declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the solar energy provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

