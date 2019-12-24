Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. South Jersey Industries reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.87 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 6.56%. South Jersey Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on SJI shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of NYSE SJI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.16. 11,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.26. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $34.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 30.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 381.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after acquiring an additional 375,267 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 50.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 29,417 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 65.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth about $3,448,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

