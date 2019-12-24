Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $180.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $569,438.00 and $180.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00385268 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00071429 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00093103 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00001046 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001455 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

