EverGreenCoin (EGC) Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded down 24.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. EverGreenCoin has a total market cap of $128,532.00 and $60.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00059749 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00066749 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00582740 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00233405 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004580 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084900 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001834 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin (CRYPTO:EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,137,808 coins. The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

