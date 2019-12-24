Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) to report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Inphi also reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inphi will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inphi in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Inphi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

IPHI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.79. 5,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,849. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Inphi has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $77.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.10 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average is $62.25.

In related news, Director William J. Ruehle sold 2,800 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,531 shares in the company, valued at $565,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $2,726,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,553. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Inphi by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 33.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

