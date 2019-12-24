SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised SJM from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded SJM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded SJM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

SJMHF stock remained flat at $$1.09 during trading on Friday. SJM has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

