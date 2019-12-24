Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WBK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Westpac Banking in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Westpac Banking in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

Shares of WBK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.68. 1,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,944. Westpac Banking has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.547 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Westpac Banking by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 8.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Westpac Banking by 1.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.