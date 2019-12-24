Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Receives $44.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SUPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $24.06. 8,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,337. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $43.05.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $102.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 324.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 27,961 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 126.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,292 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,034,000 after acquiring an additional 88,099 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

