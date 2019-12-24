Analysts Set Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Price Target at $16.38

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 54,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 57.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

In related news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 93,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $1,505,232.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 520,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 460.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 511.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

