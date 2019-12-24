Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Receives $92.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.58.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.49. The company had a trading volume of 415,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,372. Eaton has a 12 month low of $64.46 and a 12 month high of $95.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $3,061,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,044,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,329,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,775,713,000 after buying an additional 458,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after acquiring an additional 341,830 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,803,000 after purchasing an additional 135,822 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,090,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,188,000 after purchasing an additional 25,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 28.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,815,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

