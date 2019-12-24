SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) to Issue $0.84 Semi-annual Dividend

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.8372 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA:EWX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.25. 16 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,532. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $46.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

