SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4045 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
KCE stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.52. The company had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $44.34 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.90.
About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF
