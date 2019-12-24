SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3476 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $65.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,075. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

