SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3476 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $65.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,075. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.18.
About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF
