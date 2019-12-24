JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for Talanx (ETR:TLX)

Talanx (ETR:TLX) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.14) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TLX. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Talanx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €44.47 ($51.71).

Shares of Talanx stock traded down €0.22 ($0.26) on Tuesday, hitting €44.56 ($51.81). 84,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.99. Talanx has a 1-year low of €29.04 ($33.77) and a 1-year high of €45.88 ($53.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

