Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3599 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.29.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KLDW traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $36.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,306. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.94. Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $36.96.

