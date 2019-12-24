Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3599 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.29.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KLDW traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $36.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,306. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.94. Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $36.96.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SJM Holdings Limited Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
SJM Holdings Limited Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Westpac Banking Corp Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Westpac Banking Corp Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc Receives $44.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc Receives $44.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages
Analysts Set Hanesbrands Inc. Price Target at $16.38
Analysts Set Hanesbrands Inc. Price Target at $16.38
Eaton Co. PLC Receives $92.09 Average Target Price from Analysts
Eaton Co. PLC Receives $92.09 Average Target Price from Analysts
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF to Issue $0.84 Semi-annual Dividend
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF to Issue $0.84 Semi-annual Dividend


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report