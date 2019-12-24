SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) to Issue $0.00 Quarterly Dividend

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0032 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,374. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52 week low of $64.04 and a 52 week high of $86.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.64.

