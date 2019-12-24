SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.66 Per Share

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.6621 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

ONEV traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.24. 117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,979. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.62. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.09.

