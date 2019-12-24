SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.66 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.6621 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

ONEV traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.24. 117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,979. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.62. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.09.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Dividend History for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SJM Holdings Limited Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
SJM Holdings Limited Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Westpac Banking Corp Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Westpac Banking Corp Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc Receives $44.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc Receives $44.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages
Analysts Set Hanesbrands Inc. Price Target at $16.38
Analysts Set Hanesbrands Inc. Price Target at $16.38
Eaton Co. PLC Receives $92.09 Average Target Price from Analysts
Eaton Co. PLC Receives $92.09 Average Target Price from Analysts
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF to Issue $0.84 Semi-annual Dividend
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF to Issue $0.84 Semi-annual Dividend


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report