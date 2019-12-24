Sterlite Industries India Limited (NYSE:SLT) Announces $0.30 Annual Dividend

Sterlite Industries India Limited (NYSE:SLT) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2962 per share by the mining company on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Shares of Sterlite Industries India stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $28.23. Sterlite Industries India has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $28.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70.
Sterlite Industries India Company Profile
