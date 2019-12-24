Portfolio+ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM) Increases Dividend to $0.59 Per Share

Portfolio+ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.5918 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Portfolio+ Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Portfolio+ Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.48. 333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98. Portfolio+ Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $23.06.

