SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Plans $0.72 Semi-annual Dividend

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.7243 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.31. 1,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,715. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.28. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $38.04.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SJM Holdings Limited Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
SJM Holdings Limited Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Westpac Banking Corp Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Westpac Banking Corp Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc Receives $44.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc Receives $44.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages
Analysts Set Hanesbrands Inc. Price Target at $16.38
Analysts Set Hanesbrands Inc. Price Target at $16.38
Eaton Co. PLC Receives $92.09 Average Target Price from Analysts
Eaton Co. PLC Receives $92.09 Average Target Price from Analysts
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF to Issue $0.84 Semi-annual Dividend
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF to Issue $0.84 Semi-annual Dividend


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report