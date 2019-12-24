SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Plans $0.72 Semi-annual Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.7243 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.31. 1,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,715. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.28. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $38.04.

