SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.6758 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.59. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $113.92.

