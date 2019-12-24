Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlassian Corporation Plc is engaged in designing, developing, licensing and maintaining of software and the provisioning of software hosting services. The Company’s products include JIRA for team planning and project management; Confluence for team content creation and sharing; HipChat for team messaging and communications; Bitbucket for team code sharing and management and JIRA Service Desk for team services and support applications. It offers tools for software developers consists of FishEye, Bamboo and SourceTree. Atlassian Corporation Plc is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

TEAM has been the topic of several other reports. Cleveland Research began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 target price on shares of Atlassian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $150.00 price objective on Atlassian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $120.63. 15,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,398. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -708.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 118.11 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.71. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $77.34 and a 1-year high of $149.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $363.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 15.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $2,319,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

