Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. Sensient employ advanced technologies to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceutical excipients, inkjet and specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. Sensient uses advanced proprietary technologies to produce a broad range of innovative products. Sensient is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of flavor and fragrance systems for the food, beverage, personal care and household-products industries. Sensient is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of colors for businesses worldwide. Sensient provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages and pharmaceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical excipients, such as colors, flavors and coatings; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

NYSE:SXT traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $65.80. 3,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,861. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sensient Technologies has a 1 year low of $51.93 and a 1 year high of $75.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $317.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.11 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth $334,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

