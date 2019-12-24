SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.48

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 2.4842 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $9.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
NYSEARCA:RWX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.32. 2,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,405. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $41.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56.
About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF
