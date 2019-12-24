SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.48

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 2.4842 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $9.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

NYSEARCA:RWX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.32. 2,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,405. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $41.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

