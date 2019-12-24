JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.247 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of JVAL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.00. 62 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,116. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97.

