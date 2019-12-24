SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMEZ) Plans $0.33 Semi-annual Dividend

SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMEZ) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $61.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.69. SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $61.86.

