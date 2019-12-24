Brokerages Set Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target at $179.56

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADP. ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 40,836.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,214,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,318,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,178 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 222.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,398,000 after acquiring an additional 557,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,241,000 after acquiring an additional 516,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368,108 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $169.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.54. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.