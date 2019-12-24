PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Receives $71.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRO shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on PROS to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 24,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $1,464,613.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,608,227.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $590,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,554,288.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,632 shares of company stock worth $4,046,112. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PROS by 70.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROS by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.70. PROS has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $75.39.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.32 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PROS will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

