Detour Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) Receives $26.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Detour Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

DRGDF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Detour Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Detour Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Detour Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th.

OTCMKTS DRGDF traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.51. 58,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,815. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. Detour Gold has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $19.49.

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

