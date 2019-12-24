Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives $177.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th.

AAP stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.31. The company had a trading volume of 197,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,566. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.72. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $130.09 and a twelve month high of $182.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $9,295,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 129.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 206,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,878,000 after acquiring an additional 116,521 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

