$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) This Quarter

Analysts expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.66. La-Z-Boy also posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover La-Z-Boy.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $447.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LZB. ValuEngine cut La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:LZB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 11.0% during the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.