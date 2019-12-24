SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives $19.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SDC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ SDC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 99,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $21.10.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

