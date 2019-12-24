-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.09). Oil States International reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

OIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oil States International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Oil States International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

NYSE:OIS traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,027. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $977.72 million, a P/E ratio of -137.40 and a beta of 2.36. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $21.27.

In other news, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $128,759.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 245,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,004.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OIS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 581,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Oil States International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Oil States International by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Oil States International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,079,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 25.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 115,567 shares during the period.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

