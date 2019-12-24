Brokerages Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.60. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 194.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 24.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $96,216.21. Also, Director Ann L. Macdougall acquired 5,000 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $67,550.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,885 shares of company stock valued at $106,604 and sold 27,143 shares valued at $401,016. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 315,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPNT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,322. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $60.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.25. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.