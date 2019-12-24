Velas Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $30.99 million and $1.24 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000408 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,036,891,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,305,809,139 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VLXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.