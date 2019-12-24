NOIA Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21,944.00 (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $657,833.00 and approximately $21,944.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.32 or 0.06125644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029365 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001934 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023232 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,804,878 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

