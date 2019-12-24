Decentraland Price Hits $0.0294 on Major Exchanges (MANA)

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Decentraland has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000403 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Kyber Network and DDEX. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $30.88 million and $8.89 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.
  • Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013718 BTC.
  • Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00184088 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.01186081 BTC.
  • TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.
  • Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000614 BTC.
  • COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025248 BTC.
  • NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00119432 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DragonEX, ZB.COM, IDEX, OKEx, Bibox, Gate.io, AirSwap, DDEX, Liqui, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Bancor Network, UEX, LATOKEN, Binance, Mercatox, TOPBTC, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Upbit, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Huobi, Kyber Network and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.



Latest News

Bitsdaq Market Cap Hits $1.37 Million
Bitsdaq Market Cap Hits $1.37 Million
BOSAGORA Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $125,422.00
BOSAGORA Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $125,422.00
Velas Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days
Velas Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days
NOIA Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21,944.00
NOIA Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21,944.00
Decentraland Price Hits $0.0294 on Major Exchanges
Decentraland Price Hits $0.0294 on Major Exchanges
EOS Force Price Hits $0.0059 on Exchanges
EOS Force Price Hits $0.0059 on Exchanges


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report