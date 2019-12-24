ODUWA Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. ODUWA has a total market cap of $283,722.00 and $61,440.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001646 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00059749 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084900 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000933 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00066314 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,325.96 or 0.99834537 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

