SingularDTV Hits Market Capitalization of $4.23 Million (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Liqui. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $256,059.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00184088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.01186081 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00119432 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, ChaoEX, OKEx, Livecoin, Binance, Liqui, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

