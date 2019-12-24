Peercoin Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and $33,803.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitsane, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,338.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.86 or 0.02588395 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009017 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001811 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00571358 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,840,371 coins. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bittylicious, CoinEgg, YoBit, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Bitsane, WEX, Tux Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

