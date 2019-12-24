HashCoin Hits Market Cap of $747,040.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. One HashCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io. HashCoin has a market cap of $747,040.00 and approximately $405.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $449.32 or 0.06125644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029365 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001934 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023232 BTC.

About HashCoin

HSC is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

