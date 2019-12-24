Nash Exchange Price Tops $0.97 (NEX)

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Nash Exchange has a total market capitalization of $35.03 million and $1.92 million worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nash Exchange token can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00013255 BTC on popular exchanges including TOKOK, Aphelion and Switcheo Network. During the last week, Nash Exchange has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00184088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.01186081 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00119432 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Nash Exchange

Nash Exchange was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange's total supply is 56,296,100 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,196,678 tokens. The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Nash Exchange's official message board is medium.com/nashsocial. Nash Exchange's official website is nash.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nash Exchange

Nash Exchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Aphelion and Switcheo Network.

